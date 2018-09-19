Sector scan: Youngest sectors of Chandigarh go vertical

Almost a decade ago, it was a barren chunk of land, today it’s home to many. Sector 63, the youngest sector of the City Beautiful, is vertically inclined in line with others in its vicinity. But its myriad green parks and the herbal garden, still in its infancy, tie it up to the main city. Welcome to the world of the self-reliant Chandigarhian, who has carved a little oasis out of the brick and mortar structures he was given by the Chandigarh Housing Board.

It was around 10 years ago that CHB brought this sector to life by building 2,300 apartments spread over five floors. Today, the owners proudly tell you their society is the first to have elevators. Girish Pandey, a resident, who has been living here for the last seven years, speaks for many when calls life here an uphill journey. “We spent over five years battling administrative issues, and the rest in beautifying the society.”

With the Chandigarh administration adopting an out of sight, out of mind approach to the sector, the resident welfare association has taken charge. And it’s done a good job. RWA general secretary Ramesh Handa beams with pride as he tells you how more than five dozen lifts of the society will work even during a power outage, all thanks to a big genset they have procured recently.

Away from the eyes of the vigilant Chandigarh residents, these flats tell a colourful story of intrigue. Handa, one of the oldest settlers in this society, says it was once raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015 over complaints of poor construction.

“We faced various issues after we were given possession of the flats. We joined hands to sort them out. Now only a few problems remain to be ironed out.”

Sushil Goel, another settler, says the quality of construction was poor. The society had a solar water system, but almost every house had leaky roofs and pipes. Goel says the apartments were supposed to be four-storeyed, but when some land was taken over by the Punjab government, the CHB built five-storeyed flats with elevators.

Roving eyes

CCTV cameras are the latest hi-tech addition to the society and the residents are quite chuffed about these. Sarita Sharma, a homemaker, says the cameras make her feel safe in view of several thefts in the past. There are 23 blocks in which RWA is planning to instal more cameras.

Residents now want a market, dispensary, and a school. “There are more than 2000 flats here, but not even a single shop. The market is a basic need,” says Sarita. Dilbag Singh, an old settler, says, “For more than 2000 households, the government should at least open a dispensary and a school.”

The close-knit community is also keen on a community centre. Though a small chunk of land has been left vacant for this purpose, the UT Administration to yet to build on it. Handa is worried that it will soon turn into a garbage dump. “We keep cleaning it every now and then,” he says.

Green glory

There are eight parks in the society, all maintained by RWA. Though the CHB was supposed to take care of these greens, it washed its hands of after deputing four employees for the entire sector. Now the RWA has employed its own gardeners to maintain the parks.

“We tend to these parks like our own garden. In years to come, this sector will be greener than others,” declares Handa. Residents take a personal interest in growing plants and flowers of their choice on these patches of green. Hitesh Sud says in the scorching weather, when even drinking water turns into a trickle for people living in upper floors, residents collect money to irrigate the gardens. This is why they are demanding a tertiary water connection now. “But for this to happen, the administration would first have to lay pipes till Sector 51,” says Handa.

The herbal garden is the latest feather in the RWA’s cap. Residents smile from ear to ear as they tell you it’s the first garden of its kind in the city. The green patch has 220 herbal plants. Be it bahera, tulsi, bael, amla, harar, giloy, turmeric, mint, lasura or gular, they have it all here. The garden, which completed its first year in July, has only shoots of green to show for all their effort but residents have also cultivated patience. “Wait till all the plants grow, we have sown a treasure here,” they chorus.

Centres of service

Other sectors that have some parts in Chandigarh include Sector 54. Its Chandigarh portion is home to Adarsh colony, inhabited by labourers and industrial workers struggling for basic amenities. A high school, catering to the children of nearby localities, is the lone government institution in this sector.

Sector 56 is much more robust. Spread over 315 acres, Palsora village forms a major part of this sector. The village with a population of 20,000 has its share of woes, which include water-logging, a worn-down dispensary and a school that has been closed.

But it is home to two well-known names in the field of philanthropy. One is that of Pingalwara. The Amritsar-based institute’s Chandigarh chapter is nestled in a green part of the village. Set up in January 2001, it provides shelter to 110 inmates, who include mentally challenged men, women and children besides homeless elders.

A believer in the philosophy of serving the nation through character building, its administrator Kuljit Kaur says, “We run a free dental clinic for the poor besides a school for special children and adults.”

Kultar Chand, a resident of Palsora, says Pingalwara sees a lot of people coming to offer sewa. “Some celebrate their birthday, some their first salary by coming here. It has become a centre of service,” he said.

Pnngalwara, which has seven branches in Punjab, was founded by Bhagat Puran Singh at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore. After Partition, it was established in Amritsar and registered as a Trust in 1957.

The village is also home to Guru Ghar, a home for the destitute managed by Guru Aasra trust. KS Dhami, founder of this trust, recalls the year 1999 when more than 350 windows used to get sustenance from this home.

“We set up the trust in 1999 to help the destitute, sick, widowed, and orphans regardless of caste, colour or region,” he said, adding, “We were able to serve 200 children of 1984 riot victims.”

At present, the Guru Ghar provides a caring home to 26 minor girls and seven elderly. It has two other branches in Sector 78 and Manana village in Mohali. Most inmates have a tragic past but once in this house, they look forward to a bright future.

A lesson in values founded on charity

It’s a primary school that lights up the last of Chandigarh sectors. Sitting in the middle of the Chandigarh Housing Board apartments, it was there when the construction began. What sets it apart from other schools of learning is its nominal fees. Unlike other private schools, BMD, as it’s popularly called by its neighbours, charges a nominal fees for high-class facilities.

Run by Baba Mal Das Charitable Trust set up in 2003, the school has a robust strength of over 200 children. Sandeep Khanna, among the first to buy a CHB flat here, says the trust owned large chunks of land in the sector, which were acquired by CHB. Calling it a blessing, Devinder Sharma, a local, says it is the only school in Sector 63.

Three lawn tennis courts with lime marking welcome you as you enter it. The banner that screams “Learn Lawn tennis” also attracts many children to explore this campus.

RWA general secretary Ramesh Handa says the school is older than any other establishment in the sector. “It was founded when there was no building here, even this housing board colony was planned after its birth.” Ashish Chadda, a resident, says the school within the society is a source of positivity. “Morning assembly, children playing during the lunch break...these are heartwarming scenes.”

The school is entirely dependent on donations. A staff member said, “We do not maintain a website as we can’t afford it.” Baldev Singh, who heads the trust, said, “We are happy to know that people living in neighbouring societies are impressed with us. The idea behind the foundation of school was to impart education with values. We do not have many resources but we are providing a value-based education.”

Principal Ravinder Kaur said, “It is our responsibility to encourage students, and make them feel accomplished and adequate to take on future challenges.”

