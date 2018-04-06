Seven injured in furnace blast at Fatehgarh Sahib steel factory

Five months after a furnace blast at SS Steel Limited Factory near Chanalo village on Sirhind-Bhadson road, around 30km from district headquarters, killed three people on November 10, seven people were injured in a similar blast at the same factory on Thursday night.

The reasons behind the explosion are yet to be ascertained. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital where doctors immediately discharged three of them after giving first-aid. Later, three more were discharged after brief treatment. A labourer, who has received 20% burn injuries, is under observation at the hospital. The injured are Gurmeet Singh, Sukha, Goldy, Nona, Jamel Singh, Vicky, and Jitendra.

Also Read: No lessons learnt? Industrial accidents continue across Punjab

Sirhind SHO Pradeep Singh Bajwa said the matter was under investigation as teams of forensic experts had been called to the spot for investigation.

Following last year’s blast, Suresh Goyal, a factory owner, was booked under section 304-A (causing death due to negligence), but the police failed to produce a challan against the accused within 90 days of the stipulated period.

The police said the factory owner was arrested last year, but he procured bail soon after. “The delay in filing the chargesheet has been caused due to lack of details of the affected migrant labourers who were injured in the blast and the main eyewitnesses,” a police source said.