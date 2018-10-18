Someone locks cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s house in Chandigarh, police begin probe

Shocked by an alleged attempt to “take control” of his high-end property in Chandigarh’s Sector 9, by unidentified persons, cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lodged a complaint with the police. Sources said before lodging the complaint, Harbhajan met senior police officials, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale, to inform them about the bid to take control of his house. The 4-kanal palatial house was purchased by the cricketer in 2007 for ₹7 crore.

Harbhajan’s brother-in-law Sahibjeet Singh said the cricketer had come to Chandigarh to get the house cleaned for the festival season and was surprised to find two additional locks on the door.

“These two locks were not put by us. Who did it, we don’t know,” said Sahibjeet Singh.

Police official privy to the matter said a complaint has been received from Harbhajan. “We have started the investigation in this case on the basis of complaint submitted by Harbhajan,” they said.

Jagdale said Harbhajan had come to meet her. “We are scanning the footage of various CCTV cameras installed near the house. It is being probed whether it was an attempt to forcibly take possession of the house or there was some other motive,” she added.

Sahibjeet said the family has planned to engage private guards to secure the property. He said CCTV cameras will also be installed.

When asked was there any dispute with someone over the property, Sahibjeet said: “It was a clean deal and there was no dispute with any one when it was bought.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 22:41 IST