‘Sorcerer’ held for killing three of family on Holi eve in Ludhiana

With the arrest of an auto-rickshaw driver who worked as a so-called sorcerer too, police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the hacking to death of three members of a family in Chehlan village of Samrala subdivision on March 1.

The family — Sukhdev Singh, 50, wife Gurmeet Kaur, 48, and son Harjot Singh, 25 — used to consult Vipan Jain of Jain Colony on Daba Road in Ludhiana for prayers, and he killed them with the intention to loot money from their house as he knew they had recently sold a plot of land, police said.

The deceased Sukhdev Singh (left), 50, who worked as a security guard in a factory, his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 48, and son Harjot Singh, 25. (Family Album)

Announcing that Jain was arrested from near the bus stand in Neelon village on Tuesday, inspector general of police (IGP) Arpit Shukla said the tip-off came from some people in Mirpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib, where the family used to reside nine months earlier. “On March 6, around 5pm, police teams, on the directions of DIG Gursharan Singh senior superintendent of police, Khanna, Navjot Singh reached at bus stand in Neelon where Jain was found sitting in a three-wheeler, waiting for passengers,” Shukla told reporters.

He said Jain told the cops that Sukhdev and his family used to approach him for “prayers” before any work for the last year and a half. “Jain knew that Sukhdev had sold a plot and he expected that Sukhdev will have handsome cash at home. He planned to conduct prayers at their residence. On March 1 afternoon, Jain went there and asked the three members present in the house to drink some water, which he had actually laced with sedatives. When they fell unconscious, he hacked them with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with their mobile phones and ATM cards, not finding any cash,” he added.

SSP Mahal said Sukhdev and his family were living in a rented accommodation in Chehlan village, while Sukhdev’s eldest son Jatinder works at a hotel in Doraha and used to visit his parents once a week. “He had left the house that morning.” The next day, when neighbours visited the family for Holi wishes, the gates were open. They found the bodies and called up Jatinder, who further informed the police.

Police said they have recovered a mobile phone, two ATM cards and some sedative pills from Jain.