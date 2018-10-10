Suspecting affair with his mother, man opens fire at two brothers in Amritsar

Two brothers sustained bullet injuries after a man allegedly shot at them in Bal Kalan village,10 km from Amritsar, on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his brother Ravinder Singh of Bal Kalan village while the accused is Lovepreet Singh and his accomplice whose identity is yet to be ascertained by the police.The accused shot at the duo, suspecting that one of them was having an affair with his mother, said police.

In his statement to Kambo police station of Amritsar rural, Gurpreet said, “At around 7.30pm, I and my brother were coming back from Pandori Warrainch village to our home, on our motorcycle. When we reached near Ball Kalan village, Lovepreet along with another person waylaid us.”

“Lovepreet opened fire at us during which we both sustained bullet injuries. Hearing gunshots, the passers-by gathered and the accused left the spot. They took us to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital,” Gurpreet told the police.

He said, “Lovepreet suspects that his mother and my brother Ravinder are having an affair. Due to which, he had been nursing a grudge against my brother.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarlok Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act against Lovepreet and his aide.

