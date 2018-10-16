Take steps to prevent parking chaos, consider one-way traffic: HC to Chandigarh administration

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Chandigarh administration to take steps to prevent traffic chaos during festive season.

The high court (HC) bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh also asked the administration to consider imposing one-way traffic on internal roads along markets where footfall remains high during the season.

Chaos is witnessed every year in some markets and since no major steps appear in place, the situation is likely to remain same this year as well, the court observed. Justice Singh was hearing a petition on traffic-related issues in Chandigarh.

The HC also sought response from the Chandigarh administration on a report submitted by Punjab traffic adviser Navdeep Asija in 2015, wherein he had told court that free parking policy should be withdrawn and a plan should be prepared for parking lots in all parts of the city and not just business centres.

Parking contractor put on notice

The HC bench has also put the parking contractor, Arya Toll Infra Limited, on notice asking it as to why its licence should not be cancelled.

Parking is being allowed on road berms and lots are also being filled more than its capacity, the court observed, seeking response by October 30.

‘Increase bus frequency’

Justice Singh also observed that the metro rail project, which was seen as an alternative means of mass transport, is not likely to see light of the day. The administration spent lakhs on studying the project, but now it has been shelved, he said. He said it is an executive decision, and court won’t interfere.

However, steps should be taken to increase frequency of buses, the HC bench added, seeking details of air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU).

Amicus curiae Sanjeev Sharma apprised the court that the CTU is maintaining a frequency of 25-30 minutes, which is a big drawback. If the frequency is increased, people can make good use of public transport system, he said.

Justice Singh too observed that if five-minute frequency is maintained on busy routes, people can be dissuaded from taking out their cars. If enough air-conditioned buses are not there, the administration should run non-AC buses, the bench added.

‘Action on cyclists using roads’

The administration told the HC that between July 23 and October 13, 20,000 motorists have been fined for using cycle tracks and 11,000 for wrong parking.

The HC was satisfied with the action, but asked the UT administration about the action it plans to take against those cyclists who use roads instead of dedicated cycle tracks.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:08 IST