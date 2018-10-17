They are arch-rivals in Ramlila, but brothers in real life

At the Navyug Ramlila in Sector 7, two brothers have turned into arch-enemies this year.

Rohit Kumar, 32, and Mohit Kumar, 31, have donned the roles of Ravana and Ram respectively, with their father Pradeep Kumar saddled on the director’s seat.

Rohit, the more experienced among the two brothers, has been performing at the Ramlila for the past eight years. Otherwise, he works as a data operator at the registration and licensing authority in Sector 17.

“I had tried a few other characters earlier, but Ravana has always been my favourite,” says Rohit.

“In Ramlila, only negative shades of his character are highlighted. But I believe he was just avenging the insult to his sister Surpanakha. It is this aspect of his character that I try to portray.”

The inspiration to play Ravana comes from his father, a food supply inspector who has been associated with Ramlila for the past 32 years. For 22 years he played the character of Ravana before taking up the role of director.

Mohit, who made his “accidental debut” this year, has a doctorate degree in anthropology from Panjab University and works in Delhi. He filled in for the artiste playing Ram as a replacement at short notice.

Mohit said though educated and affluent people want to contribute towards Ramlila through donations, very few have the time and inclination to volunteer by playing characters.

“I grew up watching my father act in Ramlila; so I had no stage fear,” says Mohit. “When I was young I used to help with the production and was always interested in it.”

