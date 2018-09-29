Three held in attempt to kidnap engineering girl student in Patiala

The district police arrested three youths, allegedly having close association with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for attempting to kidnap a girl student of an engineering college on Friday.

On September 18, six car-borne youths attempted to abduct Simran Kaur, a Rajpura resident, who was contesting the student elections for the president’s post at Shaheed Udham Singh College of Engineering and Technology, Tangori, SAS Nagar. The accused fled from the spot after passersby came to the girl’s rescue.

The arrested accused have been identified as Narinder Sharma, Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy and Hartejwant Singh. Their three accomplices identified as Himanshu Honey, Guru and Ravi Kumar are still at large. All the accused are in their 20s.

A case against the accused was registered under Sections of 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit¬ted in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused were history-sheeters as multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, robberies and assault in several police stations in Punjab and Haryana were registered against them.

Sidhu said the police also recovered a .315 pistol from their possession.

“The accused also attacked Simran’s mother Gurinder Kaur. After failing to kidnap Simran, they fled towards Haryana in their Maruti Swift Dzire and also snatched a Hyundai Verna near Cheeka in Haryana,” the SSP said.

He added that the accused were planning to flee to Uttar Pradesh but they were apprehended by the Rajpura police. He said the Patiala police have informed their counterparts in SAS Nagar and the Haryana Police so that they can procure their transit remand to carry further investigations into their respective cases.

Police said the accused were affiliated with student organisation Youth Federation of India (YFI) and they were against Simran’s candidature, who was contesting from Punjab Student Organisation (PSO).

Both the student unions were at loggerheads as the PSO was founded by Daljit Singh Walia, alias Prince, who was murdered in September last year. He was a Congress councillor from Baur Preeti Walia. The other group was led by Nirmaljit Singh Nimma, former president of Banur municipal council, who is the main accused of Daljit’s murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Krishan Kumar Panthay said all the accused worked for Nimma, who hired them to eliminate Prince.

