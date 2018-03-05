Turning 18 with HT: ‘India is an emerging superpower with the best talent’

Name: Varun Aryan Sharma

Born: September 1, 2000

Badge of honour: Head boy, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

What turning 18 means to me

Turning 18 marks my entry into adulthood. School life ends and the journey into a career begins. It’s a step into the next level of life. I’ll have more freedom that I intend to use judiciously.

What I want to be and why

I’m a commerce student and want to be a consumer affairs lawyer. Three generations of my family are in the legal profession. I look forward to mastering the art of putting forward facts and representing my client to the best of my ability. It’s client over conscience so I’ll do what it takes to convince the judge.

My idea of India

India is an emerging superpower. We have the best human talent and resources. India-origin professionals, including techies, are leading organisations across the world which is proof of our talent. There is abundance of capital in our country, it may be misappropriated but we have it. Our country is also rich in natural resources.

What makes me happy

Time spent with family and friends gives me a high. I look up to my father, Neeraj Pal Sharma, who has a law firm that I want to join one day. He fights cases right up to the Supreme Court. My mother, Aarti Gupta Sharma, is an English teacher at my school. I enjoy reading articles on law and past judgments. It gives me an insight into how arguments steered the case.

What makes me angry

People’s lack of dedication to their duty. If entrusted a task, our endeavour should be to do it to the best of our ability. Slacking is annoying.

Fear and fantasy

I fear losing my loved ones and social isolation. I can’t think of being ignored by my friends. Fantasies don’t work out so it’s better to have a dream and work towards it. My dream is to own a leading law firm in the corporate world.

Am I happy where I am

Yes, I got the opportunity to lead. A good leader is one who is honest to his/her duty, understands his team and ensures credit is given where it is due. I’m looking forward to clearing the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

What money means to me

Money is a means of living and a means of helping others. There is a limit to which we can help with sympathy. Opportunities don’t come free. You need money to help. But money shouldn’t become the greatest God.

What I can’t live without

Family, friends and food. I’m fond of Mughlai and North Indian cuisine.

What social media means to me

Social media is a means of communication. My interactions are limited to friends or people I know. Use it judiciously.

The change I’d like to see in my city

Chandigarh and its satellite towns of Panchkula and Mohali are well planned. All they need is maintenance. City Beautiful shouldn’t be reduced to a tag.

What religion means to me

I believe in God as a power. I don’t believe in idol worship or superstitions. I pray during exams or when I’m embarking on a new task. I’m grateful for all that I’ve been blessed with and I believe in karma.

My role model and why

No one is perfect so I look up to different people for the best in them. I look up to my father for his dedication towards his work. He goes the extra mile. I remember when he is fighting medical negligence cases, he digs deep and even reads up on organs and systems, prepares a flowchart. He is so well prepared that he can catch doctors misleading the judge. My mother is well-informed and remains calm in difficult times.

Change I want to see in India

Our conservative thinking is hampering our development. India has the talent pool and resources to excel. We are not supposed to copy the West. The ideal society is one where all have equal rights irrespective of caste and gender. Reservation in education and jobs should be on economic basis not caste. This is needed because of the different levels of struggles.