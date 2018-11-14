Ahead of Congress list for Rajasthan assembly polls, two leaders file nominations in Barmer

Ahead of the Congress list of candidates for the state assembly elections, two veteran leaders of the party have filed nomination papers in Barmer district.

Congress national secretary Harish Choudhary and former revenue minister Hemaram Choudhary filed the nominations on Tuesday.

After filing his nomination from the Baytoo seat, Harish Choudhary told reporters that the party has yet not announced his candidature, nor given any signal about the same. “I have filed nomination as Congress candidate following directions from the Block Congress Committee,” said Harish, a former Barmer MP and chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee.

He has contested two Lok Sabha elections —in 2009 and 2014. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he defeated BJP candidate Manvendra Singh, son of veteran leader Jaswant Singh, who recently quit BJP and joined Congress.

In the 2014 general elections, Choudhary finished behind third behind BJP’s Colonel Sonaram Choudhary and BJP’s rebel independent candidate Jaswant Singh. It is the first time Harish will contest the state assembly elections.

Hemaram, who has filed his nomination from the Gudamalani seat, told reporters that he did so as the Congress had already informed him about his candidature. He said he filed his nomination on Tuesday, as suggested by astrologers.

Hemaram was revenue minister in the previous Congress government and leader of the opposition during the 2003 BJP regime. Hemaram has contested six assembly elections from the Gudamalani seat and won five times. It will be his seventh election from the seat. In 1990, he had contested from the Barmer assembly seat on the Congress ticket, but lost.

