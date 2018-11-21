BJP, Cong put faith in family, 26 sons and daughters in fray

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have their luck riding on the sons and daughters of several of their leaders in the assembly election due on December 7.

The two parties have together fielded 26 candidates — the Congress 18 and the BJP 8 — to take forward the “legacy” of their leaders — some of whom were ineligible to contest while some wanted their family members to take the plunge into politics.

Party insiders anonymously mention that the move is also an attempt to contain rebellion from those who could not be accommodated in the candidates’ lists.

The Congress has fielded Divya Maderna, the daughter of Mahipal Maderna, who has been in jail since September 2011 in connection with the murder of 36-year-old auxillary nurse midwife Bhanwari Devi. Divya will contest the polls from Osian constituency, from where her father had won the 2008 polls and her mother Leela had unsuccessfully contested in 2013.

Mahendra Bishnoi, the son of Malkhan Singh Bishnoi -another accused in the murder case who is also behind bars - has been fielded from Luni constituency from where Malkhan was elected an MLA in 2008. Malkhan’s mother Amri Devi was the party’s candidate in 2013 but had lost.

The other such candidates contesting for the Congress include Virendra Choudhary (son of MLA Narayan Singh) from Dantaramgarh; Rafiq (son of 2013 runner-up Haji Maqbool Mandelia) from Churu; Danish Abrar (son of late Union minister Abrar Ahmed) from Sawai Madhopur; Kuldeep Indora (son of Hira Lal Indora) from Anupgarh; Prashant Sharma (son of Sehdev Sharma) from Amber; Prashant Bairwa (son of former MP Dwarka Prasad Bairwa) from Niwai; Gajendra Singh (son of Gulab Singh Shekhawat) from Vallabhnagar; Rita Choudhary (daughter of Ramnarayan Choudhary) from Mandawa, the seat she had unsuccessfully contested in 2013 as an independent; Vivek (son of Khemraj Katara) from Udaipur-Rural; Brijendra Ola (son of Sisram Ola) from Jhunjhunu; Bharat Singh (son of Jujhar Singh) from Sagod; Surendra (son of Bhikha Bhai) from Sagwara; Rohit Vohra (son of Pradhyuman Singh) from Rajakhera; Vidhyadhar Choudhary (son of Hari Singh) from Phulera; Vijaypal Mirdha (son of Richpal Mirdha) from Degana; and Sudhershan Singh Rawat (son of Laxman Singh) from Bhim.

Also Read: Rajasthan assembly polls 2018: Denied tickets, rebels look to derail plans of BJP, Congress

The BJP’s next generation candidates are Shailesh (son of late Digamber Singh, the runner-up in the 2013 polls) from Deeg-Kumher; Ramswaroop Lamba (son of late MP Sanwar Lal Jat) from Nasirabad; Kailash Meghwal (son of Kaka Sunder Lal ) from Pilani; Hemant Meena (son of former minister Nandlal Meena) from Pratapgarh; Manjeet (son of Dharampal Choudhary) from Mundawar; Ram Vilas (son of Ram Sahay) from Lalsot; Rajendra (son of former MLA Kunjilal) from Bamanwas; and Gurveer Singh Brar (grandson of 2013 winner Gurjant Singh) from Sadulshahar.

BJP’s Nasirabad candidate Lamba had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha bypoll seat in Ajmer this February.

Also Read: Rajasthan assembly elections: 11 Congress, BJP leaders switch loyalties for tickets

Speaking to HT, Shailesh, BJP candidate from Deeg-Kumher, said, “Being from a political family, one gets the advantage only up until the entry in politics.” Gurveer Singh Brar said while it could be easy to gain entry, “those who came from political families have to work hard to prove themselves”.

Youth Congress leader Prashant Bairwa, contesting from Niwai, said, “If you don’t work hard, then people will not accept you. One has to win their trust.”

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:27 IST