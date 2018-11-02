Congress will win at least 160 seats in Rajasthan elections, claims Rajeev Shukla

Congress spokesperson and former union minister Rajeev Shukla claimed on Thursday that the party will win at least 160 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

“From the kind of feedback we are receiving, we are certain that the party in Rajasthan will win a minimum of 160 seats. The number can increase but will not decrease,” he said, addressing newspersons at the state Congress office here.

He alleged that the BJP is master in making false promises. “The BJP government in Rajasthan has not fulfilled even 10% of its promises and is trying to misguide people through hoardings, banners and advertisements.”

Shukla said the state is under a debt of over Rs 3 lakh crore. “The state government figures reveal that 1.5 lakh people haven’t received employment.”

BJP made slogans on eradicating corruption but in its tenure scams relating to mining, river sand, NHM, PHED, LED lights, garlic, solar plant and privatisation have surfaced in Rajasthan, he alleged.

Shukla said the BJP government “is running away and not replying” on issues, be it corruption, women security, health schemes and unemployment. “They shout to prove them right. The BJP government at the Centre does not reveal the price of Rafale aircraft, whereas the UPA government had tabled the prices of Mirage and MIG planes.”

The BJP government at the Centre implemented GST in a haste, which affected small traders and shop owners. “If the Congress comes to power, it (GST) will be simplified.”

On the CM face in Rajasthan, Shukla said, “Who will contest or not is decided by the party high command. We will fight the election under a collective leadership and after receiving people’s mandate, the MLAs will elect their leader.”

Regarding alliance with other parties in Rajasthan, Shukla said, “The Congress is trying to bring opposition parties together across the country. The Congress is capable of contesting election alone, but the high command will decide on any alliance.”

