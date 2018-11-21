Rajasthan assembly poll: Notice to 3 including independent candidate for violating poll code

The election office in Barmer has issued notices to three persons including two leaders and one Whatsapp group admin for violation of election code. Of the two leaders, one is contesting the state assembly election.

It is alleged the trio violated election code by circulating publicity material over the social media without authentication from the competent authority. Officials have sought reply in written from the violators by November 22.

Notices have been issued to Hitest Tanwar, admin of Whatsapp group ‘Dainik Bajar Times’, Rahul Kumar, independent candidate from Barmer assembly seat and Lunkaran Bothra, chairperson at Barmer Municipal Council.

In the notices, it is alleged Kumar and Bothra have circulated some material favouring a particular candidate. While in the notice issued to Whatsapp group admin, a reply was about publicity of unauthenticated material in his group. Official have directed the trio to submit their reply by November 22.

Click here for complete coverage of Rajasthan Assembly Election

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:13 IST