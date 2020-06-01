e-paper
25 more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 635

Out of the new cases, two are from Sahebganj and 23 from Dhanbad.

ranchi Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Twenty-five more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand taking the total number of cases in the state to 635, said Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
Meanwhile, with a spike of 8,392 new Covid-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

