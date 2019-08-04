Ex-MLA in Jharkhand in row after Facebook posts

ranchi

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 03:08 IST

The founder president of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and former MLA from Ghatsila, Suraj Singh Besra, has kicked off a controversy by with a series of Facebook posts saying, “Want to stay in Jharkhand, say Jai Jharkhand, want to chant Jai Shri Ram, leave Jharkhand” and ‘Majhi-Mahato Bhai Bhai, Bahari Bihari bye bye”.

Irked over these posts, about 40-50 Hindu Vahini activists staged a protest in front of Besra’s house in Ghorabandha under Govindpur police station (PS) in Jamshedpur Saturday morning and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”.

Subsequently, Besra called up the Govindpur police and Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anoop Birthare for help and was said to be preparing to lodge a formal complaint.

“A group of workers from the BJP and Hindu outfits, waving saffron flags and chanting Jai Shri Ram, gathered in front of my house this morning. I have my bodyguard but I informed the Govindpur police and the SSP, who assured me security and a team of police visited my house. I am preparing to file a formal complaint,” Besra said.

He said he had no problem these activists chanting Jai Shi Ram but they should do it in their houses, temples and religious congregations. “They cannot expect or force tribals, Muslims or Christians to chant Jai Shri Ram. Tribals are not Hindus and constitution guarantees that anybody is free to practise their faiths, eating habits, dress etc. I have great respect for Lord Ram, but I am against BJP politicising it,” said Besra.

Asked how could he ask Biharis or people chanting Jai Shri Ram to leave Jharkhand, Besra said the state was created for tribals after much struggle. “But outsiders have usurped the power here. CM Raghubar is neither tribal nor a resident of Jharkhand. He is from Chattisgarh. We won’t tolerate and allow the domicile policy of 1985 being implemented here,” he said.

Besra also posted on his FB page that there should be self-rule by traditional village heads like Manki-Mundas.

Jamshedpur district BJP president Dinesh Kumar refuted the charge that BJP workers staged a demonstration outside Besra’s house. “Besra’s posts are not just provocative but also against the Constitution. A case should be lodged against him,” he said.

