e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand BJP accuses state govt of giving special treatment to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Jharkhand BJP accuses state govt of giving special treatment to Lalu Prasad Yadav

“RJD has supported Hemant Soren government, and hence Soren Government is giving him a red carpet treatment as a return gift violating all rules and jail manuals. This is not right,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo.

ranchi Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Lalu was recently shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow from a paying ward to avoid Covid-19 infection.
Lalu was recently shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow from a paying ward to avoid Covid-19 infection. (Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times )
         

With the date for Bihar Assembly polls nearing, politics in Jharkhand over former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav has heated up with Jharkhand BJP accusing the state government of giving special treatment to Lalu Yadav who is convicted in fodder scam case.

Lalu was recently shifted to RIMS director’s bungalow from a paying ward to avoid Covid-19 infection. The paying ward has been converted as designated Covid-19 centre at RIMS.

“RJD has supported Hemant Soren government, and hence Soren Government is giving him a red carpet treatment as a return gift violating all rules and jail manuals. This is not right,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo.

“We doubt that the bungalow is gradually becoming the election office of RJD. Lalu Yadav has been convicted by the court, but Hemant Soren government is making a mockery out of this. This should stop immediately. Furthermore, we demand district administration and jail IG all that entry and exit point should be brought under CCTV surveillance to keep off the people who are meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he added.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) termed BJP allegations baseless and misleading. JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey said, “BJP’s main motive is to defame the government in any manners. This is why BJP takes every issue in that direction. They forget their responsibility towards the people of Jharkhand. Everyone knows under what circumstances Lalu Yadav was shifted to the bungalow. He was a prisoner then and even now.”

In Bihar Assembly election JMM will contest in alliance with RJD and Congress. Seat sharing is yet to be decided.

tags
top news
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In