Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand fixes fee for private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients

Jharkhand fixes fee for private hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients

“Several incidents of exploitation by private hospitals were being reported so the government has decided to fix rates of Covid-19 treatment across the state. Our effort is to ensure that patients do not have to face financial burden if they are infected with the virus. If hospitals are found to be in violation of these rules, legal action will be taken,” Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said.

ranchi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 05:54 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
According to State Health Department, all districts have been divided into three categories, A, B, and C, and hospitals in the districts are further divided into two categories - NABH and non-NABH. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

With reports of arbitrary charges taken by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, Jharkhand Health Department has fixed fees for these hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

"Several incidents of exploitation by private hospitals were being reported so the government has decided to fix rates of Covid-19 treatment across the state. Our effort is to ensure that patients do not have to face financial burden if they are infected with the virus. If hospitals are found to be in violation of these rules, legal action will be taken," Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said.

According to State Health Department, all districts have been divided into three categories, A, B, and C, and hospitals in the districts are further divided into two categories - NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers) and non-NABH. The prices have been fixed according to these categories.

Pricing in the Group A district (NABH) ranges from Rs 6000 for a patient without symptoms, Rs 10,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen), to Rs 18,000 for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ventilator. For the non-NABH group, the pricing ranges from 5,500 for patients without symptoms, Rs 8,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen) to Rs 15,000 for ICU with the ventilator.

For Group B (NABH) prices range from Rs 5,500 for a patient without symptoms, Rs 8,000 for isolation bed (with oxygen), to Rs 14,400 for an ICU ventilator. For the non-NABH group, prices range from Rs 5,000 for asymptomatic patients, Rs 6,400 for isolation beds to Rs 10,800 for ICU ventilator.

For Group C (NABH), prices range from Rs 5000 for the patient without symptoms, Rs 6,000 for isolation beds, and Rs 10,800 with ICU ventilator. For the non-NABH group, prices range from Rs 4000 for patients without symptoms, 4800 for isolation beds and Rs 9000 for ICU with ventilator.

