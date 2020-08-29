e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand minor girl beheaded, dumped in forest drain, rape suspected

Jharkhand minor girl beheaded, dumped in forest drain, rape suspected

The police is waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain if the victim was raped before murder.

ranchi Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:07 IST
Debashish Sarkar
Debashish Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New
So far no one has been able to identify the girl found beheaded in Jharkhand.
So far no one has been able to identify the girl found beheaded in Jharkhand.(Getty Images/representative)
         

A beheaded body of a 15-year-old girl, recovered from a drain in a forest area in Jharkhand, has stoked suspicion of it being a case of murder after rape, said police. The body has been sent for post-mortem for confirmation of the suspicion.

The body was spotted by local villagers on Friday from Kanki Nala in Manikir forest on Kharsawan-Kuchai road under Dalbhanga police out post (OP) in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Saturday.

“We suspect the girl was raped before murder and beheaded later to hide her identity. We have sent the body to Seraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and anything conclusively can be said only after we get the report,” Om Prakash Rajak, Dalbhanga OP in-charge, said Saturday morning.

Also Read: Jharkhand allows public transport, reopens hotels, lodges in view of JEE, NEET exams

Rajak said they were searching the jungles even today for the head of the victim but could not trace it so far, making it difficult to establish her identity.

“We have interrogated local villagers but they could not identify the dead body. It’s only after we are able to establish the identity of the victim girl that we may be able to trace her address and family members and can unearth the motive behind the gruesome murder,” said Rajak.

Also Read: Hotel owner, manager booked for allegedly offering room to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap

As per the available information, the beheaded minor was spotted by local villagers when they had gone into the Manikir jungles to cut woods.

