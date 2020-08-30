Jharkhand registers 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 37,000

ranchi

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:35 IST

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 37,112 on Saturday as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, it said.

A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.