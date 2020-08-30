e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand registers 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 37,000

Jharkhand registers 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 37,000

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, a health bulletin said.

ranchi Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ranchi
A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.
A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 37,112 on Saturday as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, it said.

A total of 19,993 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

tags
top news
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
3 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed in encounter in Srinagar
3 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed in encounter in Srinagar
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
After spike in cases, Delhi amps up Covid-19 norms enforcement
After spike in cases, Delhi amps up Covid-19 norms enforcement
Delhi Metro resumption to happen in ‘graded manner’; protocol out soon
Delhi Metro resumption to happen in ‘graded manner’; protocol out soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In