Jharkhand reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, total count rises to 17

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 14:36 IST

Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded disease to 17 in the state, health department officials said.

One person from Hindpiri locality of the state capital Ranchi tested positive for the coronavirus, while two others, who were diagnosed with the infection, are from Koderma and Hazaribagh districts, they said.

Bokaro district has reported six positive cases, Ranchi eight, Hazaribagh two and Koderma one.

A 72-year-old man from Gomia’s Sadam village in Bokaro district had died of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Jharkhand had registered its first positive case on March 31, when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the virus. She was staying at Ranchi citys Hindpiri locality.