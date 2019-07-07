Notice to Hemant Soren’s wife on purchase of tribal land in Ranchi

The court of Ranchi’s additional collector issued notice to leader of opposition Hemant Soren’s wife and Raju Oraon, the original land holder, in connection with the alleged purchase of tribal land plot in violation of the Chhotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren had purchased 51.9 decimal of land plot and constructed a banquet hall – Sohrai Bhawan – on the said land in Ranchi’s Harmu Colony.

Commencing the proceedings for annulment of the transfer of the land under Section 46 of the CNT Act, the court also issued notice to original land holder (Raiyat) Oraon from whom Soren’s wife had purchased the plot in 2009.

It summoned both the parties on July 28 to furnish their supporting contentions.

Confirming the development, additional collector Satyendra Kumar said, “Order has been issued for appearance of the parties concerned.”

Earlier, the land and revenue department, following the South Chhotanagpur Commissioner’s enquiry report, had asked the Ranchi deputy commission to initiate legal proceedings in accordance with the CNT Act for annulment of transfer of land, eviction of illegal occupant (Kalpana Soren) and restoration of the land to original Raiyat (Raju Oraon).

It was alleged that JMM’s working president Hemant Soren through his wife had purchased the prime land plot in Harmu from Raju Oraon at a throw away price in utter violation of Section 46 of the CNT Act.

The relevant provision restricts transfer of property owned by the tribal to other members of the same community residing outside the limits of the police station within which the property is situated.

It was found that the documents furnished by Soren’s wife Kalpna showed that she resided outside the limit of the police station, thereby violated the aforesaid provision.

Soren’s wife was also charged with furnishing misguiding information in the registered land deed. Being a married woman, she mentioned her father’s name instead of husband’s name.

The land deed showed land value worth Rs 80 lakh but the seller (Raju Oraon) reportedly got Rs 9 lakh only.

Leaders of ruling dispensation openly criticised Soren for “cheating and deceiving” poor tribal for personal gains. Meanwhile, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said it was deliberate attempt by the BJP to malign the JMM and score before the assembly polls.

Can the tribal leaders of the BJP say with confidence that they have not violated the tenancy laws, he asked. He said any action is welcome but it should be impartial and transparent on matter of violation of tenancy laws.

He said the BJP has been repeatedly raking up the matter of violation of Chhotanagpur and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts but not taking actions. The government had also formed a committee but neither making it’s recommendations public nor implementing it.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 15:19 IST