President Kovind praises MS Dhoni’s ‘humility’, asks youth to be health conscious

ranchi

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 07:39 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind has urged youth and students to be health conscious and stay away from modern addiction of e- cigarettes. He was speaking at the 33rd convocation of Ranchi University on Monday . The President also praised cricketer MS Dhoni.

“E- cigarette has been banned in the country in September this year, as youths get affected by it. Manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, display and advertisement of this kind of cigarette has been made a legal offence. I am happy that Jharkhand had taken lead in the initiative by banning it in April this year,” Kovind said, adding, 16 states and one Union Territory have banned it by now.

Giving advice to students, Kovind said, “Students and youth should be health conscious and they should focus on study. I believe they would stay away from modern addiction that is e- cigarette, which is very harmful to health, and devote themselves in development of the nation as well as the state.”

Fifty six gold medals were distributed among the meritorious students on the occasion. Of the 56 gold medallists, 47 were female toppers in different subjects.

Speaking about the state. the President said, “The state is known for its natural resources, but Jharkhand happens to be the biggest state of human resource and talent. Many great personalities of this region including Albert Ekka, Jaipal Singh Munda, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Deepika Kumari have earned honour for the state.”

Praising Indian cricketer MS Dhoni’s humility, who met President on a courtesy call at Raj Bhawan on Sunday evening, Kovind said Dhoni’s talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand.

“I told Dhoni yesterday that you have got a low profile personality but people like you because you have got a talent and that talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand,” Kovind said, adding, Dhoni has made Ranchi proud in the entire cricket world.

Kovind in his speech also advocated for starting USR (University Social Responsibility) programme on the line of industries Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“At a governors’ meeting in June 2018, I had raised the point of USR and requested the universities to launch it. I would like to urge Ranchi University to launch USR programme,” President said.

Detailing about USR, the President said under the programme, students should be sent to villages at interval of two months and if possible, they should stay at night in the villages.

“The students should discuss about sanitation, literacy, immunisation and nutrition with the villagers. They should also inform them about various state as well as centre sponsored schemes to the villagers,” President said, adding, this would not only help students gather experience but also the villagers to know the way of development.

