‘Rapists snatched my baby’, says tribal widow in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old tribal widow, resident of a Narayanpur Soso village under Angada police station, around 38km from the city capital, has alleged that two men of her village, who had gang raped her a year ago, have now taken away the child born out of the crime.

After police came to know the matter from some village residents, a team was formed to probe the matter. However, the woman is yet to file a formal complaint even as police on Thursday said they are counselling the lady with the help of fellow villagers to register FIR against the duo.

Silli deputy superintendent of police, Chandra Shekhar said that the woman had refused to register a complaint. She had also not revealed the whereabouts of the child. “We are ascertaining the details, following which a case would be registered,” he said.

Jharkhand state commission’s chairperson Arti Kujur said that police were conducting investigations about the incident of rape and that of the missing child. “Police have received some information, which if revealed now, could hamper investigations. We cannot say for sure that it is a matter of selling the infant by the accused,” she said.

When this correspondent reached the village, the woman said that two men, Lalku Kumhar Munda and Rajkumar Munda of the village had allegedly raped her in March last year. She said that her husband had died four-years ago. She then worked as a daily wage worker in and around the village. Her eldest daughter (12) is a school student, while two other children, both boys aged 4 and 6, lived with her.

“The two accused forcibly entered my house after mid-night, and raped me. They had gagged me. I was trying to shout. They kicked me several times. I was sobbing all the time,” she said.

But the nightmare did not end for the woman. The duo returned in the morning promising her sacks of rice and cash. “I had no option, but to accept. They clearly told me that I would be killed if I reported the incident to the police. I was already ostracized for being a widow. So, how could I register a complaint then and for that matter even now? I would rather die than being brutalized again by the duo,” she said.

The woman said that after she showed signs of pregnancy, the village was filled with rumours of her being a “characterless woman.” The accused again approached her with promise of enough food and money to give birth to the child. However, around a week after the baby girl was born, the duo took her away, the woman said. “Both have told me that the child is safe with child welfare officials at Namkum in Ranchi,” she said.

The village mukhiya Madhusudhan Munda said that after the news of a widow becoming pregnant spread in the village, he had asked the woman to come for a panchayat meeting. But, she failed to turn up.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:59 IST