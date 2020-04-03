e-paper
Screening team for Covid-19 face resistance over ‘NPR rumour’ in Ranchi

Suspecting data being collected from every household for NPR, some residents halted the teams. However, they became ready for covid-19 screening in the evening after assurance from the administration.

ranchi Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:09 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Chief minister Hemant Soren appealed to the Hindpiri residents to go through the screening for the coronavirus, terming it for their safety.(Image for representation)
A section of residents in Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality, where Jharkhand’s first Covid-19 case was reported, resisted the medical teams which went for screening on Thursday, from entering their houses, suspecting that the data to be collected from every household would finally be used for National Population Register (NPR).

However, the screening was started in the evening after it was decided that the inspecting team would not move to every household but residents would be checked in certain common places.

Chief minister Hemant Soren had also appealed to the Hindpiri residents to go through the screening, terming it for their safety. “A woman was found infected with corona. In such a situation, screening of the people is important. There will be a massive screening of the area. I would request all the residents to cooperate with the administration in the task,” said Soren.

The CM added that camps would be set up in the locality so that the health workers do not need to go every home.

A Malaysian woman, who was part of a 22-member Muslim group of 17 foreigners and five Indian guides, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The group had been picked by Ranchi police on intervening night of Sunday and Monday from two mosques in Hindipiri.

A total of 100 teams — each team comprising a medical staffer, a police and a community volunteer — were sent by district administration on Thursday morning for a massive drive to screen around 8,000 households. However, the teams had to return without doing their assigned tasks due to the protest of a section of the residents in the locality.

“There were two major rumours behind the protest by some residents. There was confusion in some people that their details would be taken in the name of screening and would be used in the NPR. Besides, a viral video, which says that people in quarantine are in poor condition. However, confusions and doubts of the people were cleared and they have later agreed to the screening,” said Ibrar Ahmad, president of Anjuman Islamia, Hindpiri.

He said on Wednesday night it was said that screening of entire locality would be done. “So, we did not get enough time to convince the people about the importance of the screening,” he said.

“There were some issues, including the issue of NPR. We convinced the people with community leaders that NPR has nothing to do with this screening. This initiative is for their safety. Besides, issues related to quarantine was also addressed,” said Lokesh Mishra, Ranchi subdivisional officer.

Finally, they agreed to go through the screening. On Thursday evening, 15 static teams were deputed in different areas of the locality, where people would come and their test would be done.

