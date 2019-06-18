Six Maoists carrying cash rewards surrender in Dumka

Six Maoist insurgents, including three women commanders each carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, on Monday surrendered before police in Dumka, said police.

They surrendered with arms before Dumka range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Raj Kumar Lakra and host of other police officers. Dumka superintendent of police YP Ramesh said that the surrendered Maoists included those involved in ambushing the convoy of then Pakur Superintendent of Police, Amarjit Balihar, on February 7, 2013, in Kathikund police station area. He said that they were members the Tala Da alias Shahdeo Rai ‘dasta’, killed in a police encounter on January 13, 2019. The dasta, active in Santhal Pragana, he added.

The women insurgents have been identified as Kiran Di alias Kiran Tuddu, PC Di alias Sawarui Devi and Premshila alias Hopen T. Premshila carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, said police. Kiran is widow of Tala Da alias Shahdeo Rai who was killed in police action in January this year. Kiran and Sawarui Devi surrendered with AK 47 and one carbine guns.

The others were Sidho Marandi, area commander carrying Rs 1 lakh reward, Bhagat Singh Kiskku and Sukhlala Dehri, PC Di’s husband.

The Maoist leaders have surrendered one AK 47 rifle, one carbine, one general rifle and one Insas rifle each, one revolver, two magazines and several rounds of ammunitions, said Ramesh.

Several cases have been pending against the surrendered Maoists, said Ramesh. He added that the government would be providing them free legal services for early clearance of the remaining cases against them as per the rehabilitation policy. Each of the surrendered Maoists would be given Rs 1 lakh each as immediate grant-in-aid, said the SP. They would be trained for skill development as the rehabilitation policy of the Jharkhand government, he added.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 15:38 IST