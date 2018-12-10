Tribal woman allegedly paraded naked by former lover in Jharkhand

A man has been arrested in Jharkhand’s Ghatsila for allegedly tearing the clothes of a woman and parading her naked at Khariya basti in Darisai under Galudih police station. The 26-year-old woman belongs to the Sabaar tribe.

The Ghatsila sub-divisional police officer subdivisional officer and Galudih police station officer-incharge (OC) on Sunday visited the house of the woman to record her statement.

“Galudih OC had arrested the accused Gambhir Singh on Friday and sent him to jail in line with FIR filed by the victim who alleged that the accused got into a scuffle with her, used expletives and tore her clothes. We went to Sabar tollah today (Sunday) and recorded the victim’s statement again. But she has not said anything new. I have deputed a lady officer for further investigation. We will add additional charges accordingly,” said Rajendra Kumar Dubey, SDPO.

According to police, the victim, a married woman, was in love with the accused before her marriage. “After her marriage, the accused, who is also married, continued to visit her house and on Friday tried to take her away forcibly. When the victim’s husband opposed, he beat the couple. He tore off her clothes and dragged her to a nearby bush,” added Dubey.

As per available information, Gambhir Singh beat up the woman, her husband, several village women and few village elders with sticks and stones when they opposed his bid to forcibly take away the victim on Friday.

SDO Amar Kumar said, “The SDPO recorded her statement and her husband’s statement and also talked to few other villagers. He is monitoring the probe,” said Kumar. Rani Sabreen, chairperson of Adivasi Adm Jana Jati Kalyan Sangh (AAJJKS), however, said the victim told her that the accused even raped her in the nearby bush.

“I do not know why she is not telling the truth to the SDPO. The police and administration is trying to hush up the case. The SDPO had assured me of adding relevant sections in the FIR on Saturday. I will meet the deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar and SSP Anoop Birthare on Monday, and will also approach women commission,” said Rani, adding that the police have diluted the FIR by adding sections for scuffle and section 341 for tearing off clothes.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 12:30 IST