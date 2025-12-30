Bengaluru real estate: Rising prices and job fears spark Reddit debate on tech corridor’s housing market

A Reddit post by a resident of Panathur in east Bengaluru has sparked a debate on whether the tech city still offers ‘good’ and affordable housing options for IT professionals, as prices continue to climb across key tech corridors such as Whitefield, Varthur and Sarjapur Road. A Reddit post by an east Bengaluru resident has reignited debate over the availability of affordable housing for IT professionals as prices rise across key tech corridors. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The discussion also tied job insecurity to buyer sentiment. One user cautioned that secondary market transactions in these areas are already witnessing “unofficial sales” as some owners seek to exit, warning that the sector is “sitting on a knife’s edge with more firings lined up.”

Other users acknowledged that artificial intelligence is unlikely to directly correct property prices, but argued that weakening confidence could weigh on demand in the coming years. Despite the pessimism, a few contributors said opportunities still exist for buyers willing to look beyond headline projects.

A Redditor, who said he has lived in the area for over two years, described projects in the eastern belt as ‘overpriced’ and poorly planned, citing examples of ₹2–2.3 crore for compact apartments in Whitefield and Sarjapur Road, and claims of ₹4 crore quotes for a three-bedroom flat in Panathur. “Unless you have ₹10 crore, you can’t buy anything in Bengaluru like Koramangala,” the post said.



‘Rent and build a corpus instead’ Several Redditors questioned the wisdom of buying at current price levels, pointing to uncertainty in the technology sector amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and ongoing layoffs.

“Don’t buy. The future of IT has never been more vulnerable,” one user wrote, advising peers to continue renting, invest through other financial instruments, and consider exiting the city in the long term. Another warned that secondary market transactions in IT corridors are already seeing ‘unofficial sales’ as some owners look to exit, adding that the sector is “sitting on a knife’s edge with more firings lined up.”

While users acknowledged that Artificial Intelligence may not directly correct property prices, many argued that weak confidence could weigh on demand in the years ahead.

High project costs, no room for discounts Others pushed back, arguing that developers have little flexibility to cut prices given rising land, construction and compliance costs. “No builder is going to sell at a loss,” one user said, urging buyers to check project cost disclosures on the Karnataka RERA portal to understand why ticket sizes have surged.

Another Redditor questioned why tech professionals continue to work in business parks located far from established residential hubs. “Rather than ranting, this is something everyone needs to ask themselves,” the comment noted, pointing to the lack of affordable housing stock around major IT clusters.



Pockets of relative value still exist Despite the pessimism, a few users said opportunities remain for buyers willing to search beyond headline projects.

One Redditor claimed that a 2.5 BHK apartment, approximately 1,480 sq ft in size, in a project near Sarjapur Road was available for around ₹1.5 crore. The apartment is located approximately 2 km from the main road and within commuting distance of Bellandur tech parks, although possession is expected to be delayed by about two years.

Another resident said they recently sold an under-construction 2 BHK of about 1,000 sq ft in Sarjapur-Devarabeesanahalli for ₹1.22 crore, but are struggling to find a comparable upgrade. “In most decent gated communities, even a 2 BHK is crossing ₹1.5 crore,” the user wrote, adding that newer layouts often compromise on bedroom sizes.

Where can you buy an apartment under ₹ 50 lakh in Bengaluru? With property prices climbing steadily across Bengaluru, real estate experts note that finding an apartment priced below ₹50 lakh is becoming an increasingly rare feat.

“The few options available near the city centre often come with significant compromises,” said Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty. “These are typically projects by smaller local developers, often situated on narrow lanes or in low-lying areas. Many also face issues related to incomplete documentation or ongoing land disputes.”

Experts say buyers looking for homes below ₹50 lakh in Bengaluru still have limited options, largely in emerging or peripheral pockets of the city, including the outer stretches of the Whitefield IT corridor and parts of North Bengaluru.

“Such homes are typically compact 2BHK units in standalone developments, with carpet areas ranging between 750 and 900 sq ft,” Sunil Singh, director, Realty Corp, said. “They could be in newly built projects or in buildings that are five to ten years old, depending on the location,” he said.

In the northwest, Nelamangala continues to offer some of the most affordable choices, while in the southern belt, localities such as Electronic City Phases 1 and 2, JP Nagar 7th Phase, and Puttenahalli still see sub- ₹50 lakh listings. On the eastern side, budget homes can be found on the fringes of Sarjapur Road and Whitefield.

Experts note that most apartments in this segment are developed by local or mid-tier builders, often in standalone buildings rather than large gated communities, and are usually located either on the city’s outskirts or in older residential neighbourhoods with limited new supply.



