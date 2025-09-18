Edit Profile
    Bengaluru’s five new corporations get ₹125 cr kickstart for smooth transition

    Bengaluru’s five city corporations received a 125 cr interim grant from state govt under the GBA Act 2024 to ensure a smooth transition after the BBMP split

    Published on: Sep 18, 2025 12:12 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    The Karnataka state government has sanctioned an initial grant of 125 crore to help Bengaluru’s five newly formed city corporations hit the ground running after their split from the former municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), according to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials.

    Karnataka has sanctioned ₹125 crore to help Bengaluru’s five new city corporations begin operations after splitting from the former BBMP, GBA officials said. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)
    They said each of the corporations, Bengaluru West, South, North, East, and Central, will receive 25 crore to cover essential operational and administrative costs during the transition phase.

    The move comes just weeks after the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act, 2024 was notified on September 2, paving the way for the reorganisation of BBMP into smaller, independent bodies. These corporations will now function under the umbrella of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), working alongside specialised entities like Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd. (BSMILE).

    Funds for this immediate infusion will be drawn from the 300 crore in property tax collections currently lying in BBMP’s Union Bank account. However, this is only a stopgap arrangement. Once the tax remittance system is restructured, property tax revenues will directly flow into the accounts of the five corporations, which have already set up their banking infrastructure, the report said

    GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao clarified to Economic Times that the 25 crore per corporation is not a free pass but an advance, to be adjusted against future allocations once BBMP’s remaining reserves are divided. “The grant is meant to ensure continuity of civic services and a smooth shift to independent functioning,” Rao said, stressing strict conditions on how the funds may be used, media reports said.

    With this financial lifeline in place, the five new corporations are set to begin independent operations, marking a major shift in how Bengaluru’s civic governance will now be managed.

    New wards in Bengaluru

    The five newly constituted city corporations under the GBA will each oversee a distinct set of wards, with allocations designed around geography, population density, and administrative feasibility.

    West Bengaluru City Corporation will be the largest of the five, taking charge of 110 wards. Its jurisdiction spans across 10 Assembly constituencies, including Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Basavanagudi, and parts of Yeshwanthpura.

    Central Bengaluru City Corporation will manage 63 wards carved out from six constituencies, such as CV Raman Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and Chickpet.

    The new corporation will administer 75 wards in the north, encompassing areas like Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Hebbal, and sections of Dasarahalli and Pulakeshinagar.

    East Bengaluru City Corporation will oversee 50 wards, largely drawn from the KR Puram and Mahadevapura Assembly segments. Although the original plan was to create 60 wards in this region, officials reduced the number, citing demographic pressures and administrative complexity. Certain zones within Mahadevapura were also subdivided further to manage high population clusters more effectively.

    South Bengaluru City Corporation is projected to govern between 90 and 100 wards. This body will cover BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Bommanahalli, and Bengaluru South, along with adjoining stretches of Yeshwanthpura, RR Nagar, Padmanabhanagar, Mahadevapura, and Anekal.

