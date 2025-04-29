Cricketer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal rents luxury apartment in Mumbai for 3 lakh per month

Cricketer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹3 lakh per month. The lease, signed on February 4, spans two years and includes a security deposit of ₹10 lakh, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Cricketer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 3 lakh per month.(AFP)

The Mumbai rental agreement features a 5% escalation in rent after the first year. The 1399 sq ft property is located in Transcon Triumph, Andheri West, and is owned by actress, supermodel, TV host, and former Miss World India, Suri Natasha, the leave and license agreement showed.

Queries have been sent to the cricketer. The story will be updated in case a response is received.

He plays for Haryana in domestic cricket, Punjab Kings in the IPL, and Northamptonshire in the County Championship.

In February 2025, buzz about choreographer and content creator Dhanashree and Yuzvendra's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked widespread speculation. The two tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. They met during the Covid-19 pandemic when he approached her for dance lessons.

In March, it was officially confirmed that the couple had finalized their divorce.

From pitch to property: Cricketers making big moves

Recently, former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had sold his Mumbai property for ₹13.5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Zapkey.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had also jointly acquired a seven acre land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma had given his property on rent in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for ₹2.60 lakh per month, Square Yards said.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and family members had purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Elphinstone Road area for ₹11 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, had purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Deonar area for ₹21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.