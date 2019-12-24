e-paper
Delhi’s land pooling policy: Government holds discussions with farmer associations

The land pooling policy was drafted by the Delhi Development Authority in September last year under the Master Plan 2021. It mainly covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

real-estate Updated: Dec 24, 2019 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (HT file)
         

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri met farmer associations in Delhi on Monday to ensure smooth and successful execution of the land pooling policy in the capital.

“Met a delegation of representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Morcha and Delhi Deyhat Vikas Manch led by BJYM’s national secretary Sourabh Choudhary to discuss their issues and demands pertaining to the Land Pooling Policy. A portal for inviting suggestions on LPP was launched by DDA on 5 Feb’19,” Puri wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

Puri’s second tweet read: “6071 applications have already been received till date covering an area of 6409 hectares. Once fully implemented with nearly 20,000 hectares, we will be able to build about 20 lakh homes in Delhi to cater to nearly one crore people covering about a quarter of Delhi’s total area.”

The land pooling policy was drafted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in September last year under the Master Plan 2021. It mainly covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the national capital.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

The policy is based on public-private partnership with an aim to proactively increase economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner and harness potential through pooling of land parcels.

DDA had launched a single-window online portal on 5 February 2019 for inviting registration under the land pooling policy. The portal was the first step towards operationalisation of the policy for inviting “expression of willingness” from land owners of contiguous land parcel of any size falling in five planning zones in the city.

Puri had first informed the Lok Sabha in November in a written reply to a question that the registration portal had received a total of 6,071 applications for nearly 6,409.60 hectare of land expressing willingness to participate in the Land Pooling Policy. He added that these applications were being scrutinised and mapping of pooled land on geographic information system (GIS) platform had been undertaken by the DDA to ascertain the eligibility of sectors.

Once the registration process is completed, the land parcels registered for pooling will be verified by the Delhi government. After the verification process, DDA will send notices to land owners to form consortiums and following this, it will prepare sector plans showing land area break up.

