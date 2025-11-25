Dream 11 parent firm leases around 1.70 lakh sq ft commercial space in Mumbai's Worli for over ₹334 cr

Sporta Technologies Private Limited (Dream11), an online gaming app, has leased multiple office spaces of approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft in the Worli area of Mumbai for over ₹334 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate update: Sporta Technologies Private Limited (Dream11), an online gaming app, has leased multiple office spaces of approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft in the Worli area of Mumbai for over ₹334 crore (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The office units leased for a period of five years are located in a building named Ascent Worli by K Raheja Pvt Ltd. The office units are located on the 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th floors.

The office units were leased along with 135 car parkings, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on November 17, 2025. A stamp duty of over ₹94 lakh and a registration fees of ₹1,000 was paid for the transaction.

A security deposit of over ₹30 crore has been paid for the transaction.

The handover date for the fit-outs of the commercial office space is August 4, 2025, and the lock-in period for the total 60-month lease tenure is 36 months.

The fit-out period is almost six months, and the starting monthly rent from February 2026 is ₹5.07 crore. Thereafter, a 4.75% escalation is shown every 12 months in the documents.

The monthly rent for the second year is over 5.31 crore. For the third year, the monthly rent will go up to ₹5.57 crore, followed by ₹5.83 crore and ₹6.11 crore for the fourth and fifth years, respectively.

An email query sent to Sporta Technologies Private Limited and K Raheja Pvt Ltd did not get any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Dream 11 co-founder owns a luxury apartment worth ₹ 138 crore in Mumbai Harsh Anand Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream11, an online gaming app, was in the news in January 2025 for purchasing a luxury apartment in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area for more than ₹138 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

The 9,546 sq ft apartment has been purchased in a luxury project called Lodha Malabar, which is being constructed by listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group.

Property documents show that the transaction was registered on January 9, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹8.30 crore was paid. It includes six car parkings.

The documents showed that the apartment on the higher floor has been sold at ₹1.45 lakh per sq ft, along with six car parking spaces.