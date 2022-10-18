Haryana real estate regulator to declare order against ILD Millennium on Oct 27

The Haryana real estate regulator(H-RERA) said ILD Millennium is liable to pay a penalty which may extend up to 5 per cent of the project cost for not delivering housing units to buyers on time.

The Gurugram bench of the Haryana real estate regulatory authority (H-RERA), observed that the developer has failed to complete its ILD Green group housing project in Sector 37C despite its repeated orders in the matter.

"During the last hearing, a token penalty of one lakh ( ₹1 lakh) was imposed for non compliances of the directions of the RERA authority. However, despite this the respondent promoter does not seem to have taken the issue seriously," the authority said during a hearing on Monday

The court has adjourned the matter till October 27 for the order to be pronounced.

"The conduct of the respondent invites action under section 63 of the Act of 2016 whereby he is liable to a penalty for every day during which such default continues which may extend up to five per cent of the estimated cost of the real estate project as determined by the authority.

"Further, he is liable to be penalised under section 60 for contravention of section 4 up to an amount which may extend to five per cent of the cost of the real estate project as determined by the authority," said the authority.

The court's observation came after the developer repeatedly failed to comply with the directions of the RERA and evaded submission of specific documents the authority required to proceed in the matter.

During the previous hearing, the authority had directed the company to submit affidavit regarding the assets of company's promoters. The authority observed that the affidavit does not reflect any valuation of the assets.

"Further, despite directions the net-worth certificates of the promoters have not been submitted," the authority observed.

Nearly 200 allottees of more than a decade old ILD Green group housing project are awaiting a final decision in the matter.

"It is a question of a good number of allottees whose interest the authority is duty-bound to protect," said RERA Chairman K K Khandelwal.

Nearly ₹36 crore fund is required to complete the project, he added.