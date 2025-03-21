Hermes Distillery buys 10 luxury apartments for nearly 200 crore in South Mumbai

Liquor maker Hermes Distillery Pvt. Ltd has purchased 10 units of luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for ₹199.35 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Liquor maker Hermes Distillery Pvt. Ltd has purchased 10 units of luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for ₹ 199.35 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

Documents show that 10 luxury apartments have been purchased in a building called Prestige Ocean Tower, which Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is constructing.

The 10 units are on the 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st floor of the building. All the units have cumulatively measure 25,650 sq ft built-up area, according to documents accessed by SquareYards

"The transaction value per unit ranges from Rs. 19.39 crore to Rs. 20.54 crore, with the total transaction cost amounting to Rs. 199.34 crore," SquareYards said in a statement.

The transactions were registered on January 2, 2025 for which a total stamp duty for the 10 apartments is Rs. 11.96 crore was paid, followed by ₹3 lakh for the registration fees.

The 10 apartments were purchased with a total of 30 car parking spaces.

An email query was sent to Hermes Distillery Private Limited, and Prestige Estates did not receive a response. If a response is received, the copy will be updated.

According to RERA data, Prestige Ocean Towers is a newly launched residential project by Prestige Projects Private Limited, spread across 2.3 acres and offering 2 and 3 BHK units.

Hermes Distillery Private Limited, established in 2008, is a prominent beverage manufacturer based in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. The company produces diverse alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, rum, and brandy. It operates from its manufacturing unit located on Ankli-Raibag Road in Raibag, Belgaum, SquareYards said in a statement.

All about the Marine Lines area in Mumbai

Marine Lines is one of South Mumbai’s most premium residential neighbourhoods. It is known for its high-end apartments, commercial establishments, and proximity to key business hubs like Churchgate and Fort.

The area overlooks the Arabian Sea and features iconic landmarks such as Marine Drive and UNESCO-recognized Art Deco buildings. It is well connected to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, the suburban railway station, and the upcoming Mumbai Metro-3 project.