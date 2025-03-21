Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hermes Distillery buys 10 luxury apartments for nearly 200 crore in South Mumbai

ByMehul R Thakkar
Mar 21, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Mumbai real estate: Liquor maker Hermes Distillery purchased the 10 luxury apartments in a building named Prestige Ocean Tower in Marine Lines

Liquor maker Hermes Distillery Pvt. Ltd has purchased 10 units of luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for 199.35 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Liquor maker Hermes Distillery Pvt. Ltd has purchased 10 units of luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>199.35 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)
Liquor maker Hermes Distillery Pvt. Ltd has purchased 10 units of luxury apartments in South Mumbai's Marine Lines for 199.35 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(HT Files)

Documents show that 10 luxury apartments have been purchased in a building called Prestige Ocean Tower, which Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is constructing.

The 10 units are on the 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st floor of the building. All the units have cumulatively measure 25,650 sq ft built-up area, according to documents accessed by SquareYards

"The transaction value per unit ranges from Rs. 19.39 crore to Rs. 20.54 crore, with the total transaction cost amounting to Rs. 199.34 crore," SquareYards said in a statement.

The transactions were registered on January 2, 2025 for which a total stamp duty for the 10 apartments is Rs. 11.96 crore was paid, followed by 3 lakh for the registration fees.

The 10 apartments were purchased with a total of 30 car parking spaces.

Also Read: Mumbai’s heritage property, Laxmi Nivas bungalow, sold for 276 crore

An email query was sent to Hermes Distillery Private Limited, and Prestige Estates did not receive a response. If a response is received, the copy will be updated.

According to RERA data, Prestige Ocean Towers is a newly launched residential project by Prestige Projects Private Limited, spread across 2.3 acres and offering 2 and 3 BHK units.

Also Read: Mumbai shoppers get new mall spanning 12.07 lakh sq ft in Borivali

Hermes Distillery Private Limited, established in 2008, is a prominent beverage manufacturer based in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. The company produces diverse alcoholic beverages, including whisky, vodka, rum, and brandy. It operates from its manufacturing unit located on Ankli-Raibag Road in Raibag, Belgaum, SquareYards said in a statement.

Also Read: Prestige Group buys 22,135 sq m of land in Mumbai for 291.6 crore

All about the Marine Lines area in Mumbai

Marine Lines is one of South Mumbai’s most premium residential neighbourhoods. It is known for its high-end apartments, commercial establishments, and proximity to key business hubs like Churchgate and Fort.

The area overlooks the Arabian Sea and features iconic landmarks such as Marine Drive and UNESCO-recognized Art Deco buildings. It is well connected to the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, the suburban railway station, and the upcoming Mumbai Metro-3 project.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On