House of Hiranandani secures redevelopment project in Mumbai's Borivali with ₹3,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani has secured redevelopment rights for an approximately three-acre plot in Mumbai's Borivali West. The company plans to develop a housing project on the site with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore. Mumbai real estate: House of Hiranandani has secured redevelopment rights for an approximately three-acre plot in Mumbai's Borivali West. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The project will include around 380 homes for existing members, along with over 850 free-sale residences, spanning approximately 7.6 lakh sq ft of saleable carpet area.

“At House of Hiranandani, every project is an opportunity to raise the bar on design, quality, and the way communities live. Redevelopment goes beyond building real estate. It calls for trust, design integrity, and consistency of delivery, values that have shaped our approach for decades. For existing members, it also means moving into homes that are durable, spacious, and equipped with modern amenities that meaningfully enhance everyday living," said Harsh Hiranandani, Director, House of Hiranandani.

According to the company, Borivali West is one of the few pockets within city limits with a low-density, green character. A mangrove park, classified as a Forest Reserve, is located five minutes from the site.

The project's locational advantage is its proximity to the Mumbai Coastal Road, the northern extension of which runs through this corridor. The proposed Versova-Bhayandar extension will link directly to the already operational South Mumbai Coastal Road, significantly reducing travel time between the western suburbs and the rest of the city, the company said.

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“The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is at an inflection point. The pace at which infrastructure, connectivity, and urban aspiration are converging here is unprecedented, and it is reshaping not just how people move through the city, but how they live in it. This ongoing transformation unlocks immense potential for the region, positioning it as one of the most dynamic urban ecosystems in the country”, said Surendra Hiranandani, chairman and MD, House of Hiranandani.

The company said that its project in Borivali is supported by Western Rail and Metro Lines 2A and 7, which strengthen east-west and north-south movement across the suburban grid.

"House of Hiranandani already has an established presence in Mumbai's western suburbs, and this development marks a further deepening of that commitment as demand for branded, large-format residential development in the corridor continues to grow," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Why some flat owners choose not to move back after redevelopment is complete

House of Hiranandani has a track record of 51+ million. sq.ft. developed area, 27,041 homes delivered. The company also has a commercial development of over 14.76 million sq. ft of office spaces.

Redevelopment race in the Mumbai real estate market Areas like Borivali, Andheri, Bandra, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Mulund have the highest number of redevelopment projects, according to data from Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

According to the report, a total of 910 housing societies have signed development agreements (DA) since 2020, unlocking nearly 326.8 acres (1.32 mn sq m) of potential land area in the Mumbai limits, based on Floor Space Index (FSI) utilisation norms and average unit sizes across the regions.