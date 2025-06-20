House price index rises 3.1 percent in Q4 FY25: RBI data

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased by 3.1 per cent annually in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 compared to 3.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 4.1 per cent a year ago, the Reserve Bank said on June 20. All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased by 3.1 per cent annually in the January-March quarter of 2024-25, RBI has said (Representational photo)

The Reserve Bank has released its quarterly house price index (HPI) for Q4 2024-25, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

The annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from high growth of 8.8 per cent (Kolkata) to a contraction of 2.3 per cent (Kochi).

On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 0.9 per cent in Q4 2024-25.

Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai are the major cities recording a sequential rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

The ten cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.