Liquidity is the new location: How exit visibility is influencing the 2026 real estate landscape

For several decades, the Indian real estate sector operated under a topographical priority: location, location, location. The prevailing thesis suggested that because land is a finite resource, ownership within high-demand pincodes, such as South Mumbai’s Nariman Point or Delhi’s Lutyens zone, would inherently result in value appreciation due to scarcity. In the first quarter of 2026, property acquisition trends are shifting as digital-first investors increasingly prioritise exit visibility as much as location. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

However, in the first quarter of 2026, a shift is observable in the structure of property acquisition. The traditional long-term ‘buy-and-hold’ model is being supplemented by a framework utilised by digital-first investors who prioritise exit clarity alongside neighbourhood prestige. In a financial environment characterised by high-frequency trading and T+1 equity settlements, the historical three-to-nine-month ‘exit lag’ associated with physical property is increasingly viewed as a functional constraint.

Market observations suggest an evolving mantra: Liquidity is becoming as critical a factor as location.

Understanding asset fluidity Historically, real estate has been categorised as an illiquid asset class. While the growth pace of RBI’s All-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.6% increase in Q1 (2025-26), it indicated an annual growth of approximately 2.2 per cent in Q2 (2025-26). However, these valuations remained unrealised until a formal sale was concluded.

The ‘exit friction’ in traditional Indian real estate involves several documented inefficiencies:

The divisibility factor: Physical assets generally require a total divestment. One cannot typically liquidate 10% of a residential unit to address immediate capital requirements.

Information symmetry: In the secondary market, ‘fair market value’ can be difficult to ascertain due to varying reports from localised intermediaries.

Time-value component: The average duration required to liquidate a premium residential asset in a Tier-1 city ranges from 120 to 180 days. In a fluctuating macro-environment, this six-month window represents a specific type of holding risk. In contrast, the growth of Indian REITs, which reached a market capitalisation of over ₹1.63 lakh crore by late 2025, demonstrates an increasing demand for real estate to function with the efficiency of a financial instrument.

The SM REIT framework and the 2026 transition The regulatory environment of 2025-26 has acted as a catalyst for this transition. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) formalising the framework for Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs), the ‘unitisation’ of property has transitioned from a niche concept toward a standardised financial structure.

Current market data: Fractional ownership scale: India’s fractional ownership market is currently valued at $1bn, representing an annual growth of 30-40%.

Yield trends: As retail capital participation increases, Grade-A commercial properties showcase annual yields of 7-10%, often accompanied by higher liquidity metrics.

Investor demographics: Per CDSL data, unique demat accounts in India exceeded 19.24 crore in late 2025-early 2026. This demographic increasingly seeks real estate exposure through digitised formats. The 2026 investor profile: The fluid allocator The contemporary ‘fluid allocator’ typically prioritises different metrics than traditional landholders:

Yield analysis: There is a documented preference for rental yields from diversified portfolios, such as co-living spaces or logistics parks, over lower yields from prestigious but less liquid residential floors.

Structured tenures: Investors are increasingly looking for assets with defined 5-year or 7-year horizons where a platform or manager is responsible for asset liquidation and capital return.

Portfolio rebalancing: Digital frameworks allow for a more rapid shift in exposure between geographic regions, such as moving capital from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, based on localised economic data. Technical integration and market transparency The transition from physical Sale Deeds to blockchain-verified ownership records is a significant development in the sector. This addresses three primary areas of investor interest:

1. Price discovery Digital marketplaces provide a ‘Last Traded Price’ (LTP) for specific units within a commercial building, offering a transparent valuation that is absent in traditional private negotiations.

2. Incremental liquidity The ability to divest smaller portions of a holding allows for more precise capital management. This ‘incremental liquidity’ provides a mechanism for accessing capital without exiting an entire position.

3. Standardised due diligence A primary cause of delay in property transfers is legal verification. By utilising blockchain and centralised management, titles are pre-verified. Blockchain integration could contribute to a reduction in property-related litigation which is currently at 66%.

Conclusion: The hierarchy of value As of 2026, the criteria for evaluating real estate value have expanded. While ‘location’ remains a primary determinant of asset quality, ‘liquidity’ has become a central factor in determining the practical utility of the investment.

The current market environment indicates that a high-prestige address may be viewed as a less flexible asset if it lacks a clear path to liquidation. By utilising fractionalisation and digital marketplaces, participants are finding a middle ground between the stability of real estate and the liquidity typically associated with equities. In this context, the focus has shifted from the pincode to the viability of the exit.