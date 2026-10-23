MahaRERA approves 435 housing projects worth ₹23,719 crore ahead of festive season
Pune led in new project registrations, with 140 projects receiving MahaRERA registration numbers, followed by MMR with 201 among others
Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has approved 435 housing projects valued at ₹23,719 crore ahead of the festive season. The projects comprise 32,981 apartments across various regions of the state.
Additionally, MahaRERA granted extensions to 210 projects and approved corrections to 609 existing projects in line with revised plans submitted by the respective developers. Developers seeking to make amendments, alterations or additions to a housing project already approved by the Authority must first obtain the regulator’s approval under the ‘corrections’ category.
Pune led the state in new project registrations, with 140 projects receiving MahaRERA registration numbers. The larger Pune region also recorded 13 projects in Satara, 8 in Kolhapur, and 3 each in Sangli and Solapur.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 201 projects received registration numbers around Dussehra. Of these, 63 were in Mumbai City and Suburbs, 70 in Thane, 36 in Raigad, 25 in Palghar, 5 in Ratnagiri, and 2 in Sindhudurg.
The Vidarbha region accounted for 32 projects, including 27 in Nagpur, 4 in Amravati, and 1 in Akola. The Khandesh region recorded 24 projects, of which 23 were in Nashik and one in Ahilya Nagar. Marathwada accounted for eight projects, including seven in Sambhaji Nagar and one in Nanded. Additionally, two projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and one in Daman were approved, MahaRERA said in a statement.
When registering a housing project with MahaRERA, developers must declare a proposed completion date. If a project is delayed for any reason, the developer must seek an extension from the regulator. If a developer fails to secure an extension, the project is automatically classified as lapsed, which can adversely affect its progress.
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Based on developers’ requests for corrections to their project plans, 2,053 proposals were approved, and 2,377 proposals also received MahaRERA’s nod.
MahaRERA issues registration numbers to 2056 projects from April to Sep
From April 2026 to September 2026, a 6-month period, MahaRERA approved applications for 6,486 housing projects. Of them, MahaRERA has issued registration numbers to 2,056 projects.
Taking into account the approvals in October 2026, the total number of approved applications stands at 7,740. Of these, 2,491 are newly registered projects. 2,053 projects were extended, and 2,377 were approved for correction.
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According to Kamlesh Thakur, president, NAREDCO Maharashtra, "MahaRERA’s timely and proactive approval of 435 housing projects valued at ₹23,719 crore ahead of the festive season is a tremendous booster shot for Maharashtra’s real estate sector.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More