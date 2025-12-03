Mumbai Metro Line 3: MMRC makes approval mandatory for redevelopment or construction within 50 m

To avoid any adverse impact on the tunnels of the underground Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line), which spans 33 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has urged all landlords and housing societies within a 50-metre influence zone on either side of the alignment to seek its approval before undertaking redevelopment, construction, demolition, excavation, or related activities. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has urged all landlords and housing societies within a 50-metre influence zone on either side of the alignment to seek its approval before undertaking redevelopment. (Picture for representational purposes only) (X)

In a public notice issued on November 30, 2025, the MMRC directed all such structures within this zone to obtain clearance from the Director (Planning and Real Estate), MMRC.

According to the public notice, MMRC has stated that redevelopment and development projects near Metro structures must implement special safety measures to prevent any mishaps outside the construction site.

"Ensuring the safety of pedestrians and commuters is of utmost importance, particularly from potential accidents such as falling construction equipment, toppling pile rigs, or collapsing scaffolding/shuttering during construction activities, etc," the public notice read.

The MMRC has stated that the project proponent (developer) shall comply with operational safety standards to mitigate the risks and hazards associated with construction activities and equipment operation by conducting regular inspections of the equipment.

Developers line up to construct taller buildings near Mumbai Metro-3 The MMRC, which operates and manages the Aqua Line (Metro 3), has received as many as 31 queries from 13 developers over the past year and a half, seeking to avail of higher Floor Space Index (FSI) through the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) scheme, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Among the prominent players who have shown interest are K Raheja Corp, Prestige Group, Suraj Estate Developers and Valor Estate (former D B Realty), the report said.

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department had, in 2024, amended the Development Plan to accommodate TOD along the underground aqua line, connecting Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai with Aarey near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The amended policy permits developers to get additional FSI, up to a maximum of five, for projects that fall within a 500-metre radius of 10 stations on the Aqua Line, in addition to 35% fungible FSI for rehabilitation projects. Such projects are also eligible for direct subway access to metro stations under the scheme.

