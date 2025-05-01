Menu Explore
N Saravana Kumar takes over as vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority

ByHT Real Estate News
May 01, 2025 08:50 PM IST

DDA update: Senior IAS officer N Saravana Kumar on May 1 took charge as the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, the agency said in a statement.

A 2000-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, Kumar brings over 24 years of administrative experience spanning sectors such as communications, education, rural development, agriculture, and food and consumer protection. Prior to joining the DDA, he served as the Principal Secretary in Bihar’s Department of Food and Consumer Protection, it said.

He has served as District Magistrate for nearly a decade in various districts of Bihar, including Patna, and was recognized by the state government for his contribution to disaster management during floods.

His extensive administrative experience is expected to significantly benefit the DDA, especially as it undertakes key initiatives such as the Rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains, In-situ Slum Rehabilitation, development of the Narela Sub-city, creation of Centres of Excellence in sports, and implementation of the PM-UDAY Scheme. Additionally, his leadership comes at a crucial time as the Delhi Master Plan 2041—set to shape the capital’s development over the next 20 years—is being finalized, DDA said in a statement.

Born and raised in Madurai, Kumar is a postgraduate in the field of Science.

