Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NBCC sells 1,185 housing units for 1,504.69 crore in Aspire Dream Valley project in Greater Noida

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 10, 2025 11:15 PM IST

NBCC stated that the proceeds from the sale of housing units will be used to complete the stalled Amrapali projects in Greater Noida.

NBCC, the government’s construction arm, has announced that it has sold 1,185 residential units for 1,504.69 crore through an e-auction in Greater Noida.

NBCC, the government’s construction arm, has announced that it has sold 1,185 residential units for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,504.69 crore through an e-auction in Greater Noida. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
NBCC, the government’s construction arm, has announced that it has sold 1,185 residential units for 1,504.69 crore through an e-auction in Greater Noida. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

“NBCC (India) Ltd. has successfully e-auctioned 1185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Greater Noida (W) through an e-auction, garnering a total sale value of Rs. 1504.69 cr. The high-stakes auction witnessed an overwhelming response, with bids significantly exceeding the reserve price. The fund shall mitigate the fund requirement of ongoing projects including bank loan payment,” the company said in a statement.

The sale will help complete the stalled Amrapali Projects and fulfil the dreams of home buyers, it said.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that as part of the transaction it will get a marketing fee at the rate of 1% on the sale value. It stated that the sale was conducted in the “ordinary course of business of the company.”

The Dream Valley project is a Supreme Court-monitored project. This sale will be instrumental in completion of the stalled Amrapali projects. The generated fund shall also be able to reduce the piling up of stalled projects of Noida/Gr.Noida substantially once the existing units get completed, the company said in a statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / NBCC sells 1,185 housing units for 1,504.69 crore in Aspire Dream Valley project in Greater Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On