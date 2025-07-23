Nisus Finance to invest 115 crore in three Mumbai and Pune real estate projects with a combined topline of over 1,100

Kumar Vibe Properties Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Kumar Properties and Infrastructure LLP, led by Hitesh Jain, and Vibe Realty Pvt Ltd, led by Gopal Sarda, has secured a ₹115 crore investment from Nisus Finance, according to a joint statement issued on July 23. Kumar Vibe Properties Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Kumar Properties and Infrastructure LLP, led by Hitesh Jain, and Vibe Realty Pvt Ltd, led by Gopal Sarda, has secured a ₹ 115 crore investment from Nisus Finance. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The funds will be used to develop three projects located in Khar West and Goregaon West in Mumbai, and the NIBM area in Pune.

These developments cater to distinct segments, ultra-luxury residences priced at ₹7 crore and above at Khar West, premium luxury homes ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹4.25 crore, at Goregaon West, and aspirational homes available up to ₹1.25 crore at NIBM Pune.

Also Read: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune see a decline in housing sales and supply in Q2 2025

The three projects together have a topline of more than ₹1100 crore, the statement said.

Also Read: Bengaluru housing sales dip 8% in Q2 2025 despite 12% increase in property prices: Anarock

“We are excited to welcome Nisus Finance as a strategic funding partner for the ongoing projects. This partnership is a testament to our strong fundamentals, clear vision, and ability to execute high-value projects that redefine luxury and comfort. With this funding, we are not just securing financial closure but also setting the stage for transformative developments that will shape the future of our positioning in these prominent markets," said Gopal Sarda, founder and CEO, Vibe Realty Private Limited.

Also Read: Pune real estate faces ‘sticker shock’, housing sales decline despite lower interest rates

“At Nisus, we invest in developer groups with a strong professional setup, an impressive project portfolio, and a shared vision for growth. Our investment in Kumar-Vibe JV aligns with our investment philosophy because of its strategic project locations, execution excellence, and dynamic leadership of Gopal Sarda. His proven track record in the real estate industry makes us confident about this collaboration, and we look forward to building a long-term relationship that drives success for both organisations," said Avadhoot Sarwate, CIO, Nisus Finance Services Co, Ltd.