Priyanka Chopra sells four apartments worth 16.17 crore in Mumbai's Andheri West area

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has sold four luxury apartments, including a jodi unit for ₹16.17 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West area, documents accessed by IndexTap showed. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has sold four apartments for ₹ 16.17 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West area, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.(AFP)

The four apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky Gardens project, the documents showed.

Three flats are located on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor in the project Oberoi Sky Gardens in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West in Mumbai

The agreement value of the first apartment located on the 18th floor spread across an area of 1075 sq ft (built-up area) is ₹3.45 crore. The buyer has paid a stamp duty of ₹17.26 lakh. It comes with one car parking, the documents showed.

The agreement value for the second apartment located on the 18th floor is 2.85 crore. The apartment’s built-up area is 885 sq ft and the stamp duty paid by the buyer is ₹14.25 lakh. This apartment comes with one car parking space, the documents showed.

The third apartment located on the 19th floor is spread across an area of 1100 sq ft. It was sold for ₹3.52 crore. A stamp duty of ₹21.12 lakh was paid for the deal, the documents showed.

The fourth apartment (a jodi flat) is located on the 18th and 19th floors and spread across an area of 1985 sq ft. This was sold for ₹6.35 crore. A stamp duty of ₹31.75 lakh was paid for the deal, the documents showed. These flats come with two parking spaces.

The documents were registered on March 3, 2025.

An email has been sent to Oberoi Realty, and HT.com has also reached out to the actress's manager. The story will be updated upon receiving a response.

In 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s family had leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune, to a co-living and co-working firm The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, for a rent of ₹2 lakh per month. The actor’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra signed the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited. The firm has paid a security deposit of ₹6 lakh and will be paying ₹2.06 lakh as rent every month, the documents showed.

In 2023, Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, had sold two penthouses spanning built up area of 2,292 sq ft for ₹6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara. Both penthouses were located on the 9th floor of Karan Apartment in Lokhandwala Complex. The small penthouse spanned 860 sq ft and was sold for ₹2.25 crore, while the larger penthouse measuring 1,432 sq ft was sold for ₹3.75 crore.

In June 2021, the Bollywood actress had leased a second-floor office property located in the Oshiwara area of Andheri West for ₹2.11 lakh a month spread across an area of 2,040 sq ft. She had also sold two residential units located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for ₹7 crore in March 2021.

Priyanka Chopra moved to Los Angeles in 2018 after her marriage with American singer Nick Jonas and currently lives there with him and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.