Pune real estate: UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP purchases 28,465 sq mtrs land parcel in Pimpri-Chinchwad for 129 crore

UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP has purchased a land parcel in Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP has acquired a land parcel in Punawale in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for ₹ 129 crore (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The land parcel has a total transacted area of 2.38 hectares (~28,465 square yards), according to the documents. A stamp duty of ₹Rs.9.03 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000 were paid for the parcel.

The transaction was registered on February 4, 2025, and the seller for the land parcel is the Radkar family.

UC Punawale Skycrappers LLP and the Radkar family could not be reached for comment.

All about the Pimpri-Chinchwad real estate market

According to Square Yards' Project Data Intelligence, 5,169 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 2,827 crore were registered with IGR in Punawale in Pimpri Chinchwad between January 2024 and December 2024.

Currently, the average price of residential property in Punawale is Rs. 9,666 per sq. ft. UC Punawale Skyscrapers LLP is a Limited Liability Partnership established on January 17, 2025, in India. Its registered office is located in Pune City, Maharashtra, SquareYards said.

Also Read: Trump's licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, plans to launch an 8 lakh sq ft mixed-use project in Pune

"Pimpri-Chinchwad has firmly established itself as a key residential market, consistently accounting for 40-45% of Pune’s overall quarterly residential registered transaction volume. Its appeal lies in a balanced mix of affordability and connectivity—offering working professionals seamless access to key commercial hubs via NH-48 while maintaining a price advantage over central Pune," said Anand Moorthy, Co-founder and CBO, Capital Market & Services, Square Yards.

"This growing demand in localities such as Punawale, Ravet, and Tathawade, amongst others, has drawn strong interest from national and local developers. Recent land acquisitions further validate developer confidence, with national and local players expanding their portfolios to cater to this demand. Given its strategic location and availability of low-to-mid segment properties, the localities in Pimpri-Chinchwad are poised for sustained residential growth owing to end-user demand in the coming years," Moorthy added.

Also Read: Pune Real Estate Market: Westcon Space Pvt Ltd acquires 4 hectares of land in Wagholi for ₹129 crore

According to SquareYards, Punawale, a rapidly developing suburb in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, is emerging as a prime residential hub due to its proximity to Hinjewadi IT Park and seamless connectivity via Mumbai Highway (NH-48).

Also Read: Pune real estate market's property registrations report a 25% spike in 2024, stamp duty collections increase by 33%

With upcoming gated communities, reputed developers, and improving infrastructure, the area is attracting homebuyers and investors. Easy access to schools, hospitals, and retail hubs like City One Mall makes Punawale a well-rounded choice for modern living, SquareYards added.