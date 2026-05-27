Rise Infraventures revenue jumps nearly 50% to ₹120 crore in FY26; property deals touch ₹4,840 crore

Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm, Rise Infraventures, has said its revenue rose by almost half to ₹120 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal on higher brokerage income from the sale and lease of housing and commercial properties and that it facilitated the sale of properties worth ₹4,840 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal as against ₹3,856 crore in the preceding year. Rise Infraventures, has said its revenue rose by almost half to ₹120 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal on higher brokerage income from the sale and lease of properties.

The company has a presence in six cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai and plans to expand its business into more cities in India. Gurugram property market contributed more than 50 per cent to the total value of properties transacted during the last fiscal, it said.

It is also looking to enter the Dubai market once the situation stabilises in the West Asia region.



The company's revenue stood at ₹82 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. "We facilitated the sale of properties worth ₹4,840 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal as against ₹3,856 crore in the preceding year," Rise Infraventures founder and CEO Sachin Gawri told reporters here.

“Closing FY 2025-26 with an approximate GTV of ₹4,840 crore is a significant milestone for us and reflects the trust our clients and developer partners have placed in RISE Infraventures. Over the last few years, we have consistently strengthened our advisory capabilities, market understanding, and customer outreach. Our expansion into Bengaluru aligns with our long-term vision of building a strong national presence across India’s most promising real estate markets.,

The company gets 40% business from residential, 30% from commercial, 30% retain and 10% from institutional sales and family offices, he said.

Rise Infraventures has set a target to achieve ₹200 crore revenue this fiscal, Gawri said, adding that the company is also looking at scaling up with more services.

On the overall market conditions in Delhi-NCR, he said the demand has stabilised after rising sharply between 2022 and 2025.

Gawri said the housing prices in the primary market (first sale) would not fall despite global uncertainties, rather would rise at a slower pace. “The mid-segment housing market is expected to get a boost going forward,” he added.

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Shantanu Gambhir, MD and co-founder, RISE Infraventures, said, “Crossing an approximate GTV of ₹4,840 crore is not just a business milestone for us, but a reflection of the confidence the market has placed in our vision. Our expansion into Bengaluru represents the next chapter of growth as we continue strengthening our presence across India’s most aspirational and high-potential real estate markets.”

The Bengaluru office is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in South India while enhancing its developer network, institutional relationships, and advisory services across premium residential and Grade A commercial assets, the company said.

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Established in 2021, RISE Infraventures is a real estate consultancy and advisory firm specialising in premium residential, commercial, and investment-led real estate solutions. With a presence across NCR and expanding operations in key Indian markets, the company offers strategic advisory, sales, marketing, and investment consulting services to developers, investors, and homebuyers.



