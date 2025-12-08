Sankey Prasad acquires 100% stake in Colliers Project Leaders Middle East

Sankey Prasad, a real estate entrepreneur and advisor, has acquired 100% ownership of the Colliers Project Leaders (CPL) business in the Middle East. With this acquisition, he assumes the role of chairman of the newly-independent entity, sources said.



This move follows Prasad’s complete exit from Colliers India and Colliers Project Leaders, where he served as chairman and managing director.

Prior to this acquisition, Prasad held a 30% stake in CPL Middle East. By acquiring the remaining 70% equity, he now owns the business outright. As a company, CPL is long regarded as a key business segment under Colliers International and has led project management and development advisory mandates across the region, they said.

Under full private ownership, the newly-formed entity will operate independently under Prasad. This transition positions the firm to capitalize more nimbly on the region’s rapidly evolving real estate and infrastructure demand, across sectors such as mixed-use developments, hospitality, industrial, commercial, and large-scale capital projects. The move also ensures continuity for existing clients and teams while enabling a sharper, market-responsive growth trajectory, they said.