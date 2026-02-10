Sattva Group enters Mumbai market with ₹11,000 crore redevelopment projects

Sattva Group has announced its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with six residential and commercial redevelopment projects covering over 8 million sq ft of construction area. The projects have a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹11,000 crore, the company said on February 10. Mumbai real estate update: Sattva Group has announced its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with six residential and commercial redevelopment projects covering over 8 million sq ft of construction area. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The projects, awarded through competitive evaluations, are located in Parel (Sewri), Prabhadevi, Goregaon East, Vile Parle West, Powai and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) vicinity, the company said.

According to the company, with these six projects, Sattva Group expects to deliver more than 2500 rehabilitation homes and over 2000 newly built residences. Construction across the portfolio will begin in 2026 and continue in phases until 2032, with the first project likely to be delivered by 2028.

“Mumbai is entering a defining phase of urban renewal, driven by the need to replace ageing structures with safer, well-planned, future-ready housing. Redevelopment requires clarity, discipline and long-term commitment, values central to Sattva’s growth over the past three decades. Our entry into Mumbai is a strategic extension of our legacy of delivering large, technically complex projects on time and with consistency. We look forward to contributing meaningfully to the city’s next decade of growth,” said Bijay Agarwal, Managing Director, Sattva Group.

The company, in a statement, said on February 10 that its entry comes at a time when Mumbai is undergoing a structural renewal, with more than 16,000 ageing buildings requiring redevelopment to meet modern safety, planning and sustainability standards.

Upcoming refinements to Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 are expected to further support redevelopment viability across Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and society-led models, creating strong demand for technically capable and financially disciplined developers, the company said.