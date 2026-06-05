STT Global Data Centres acquires Navi Mumbai land for ₹282 crore to develop data centre

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited has acquired a 14,093 sq m industrial land parcel along with an existing built-up structure measuring 6,828 sq m in Navi Mumbai for ₹282 crore to develop a data centre, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed. STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited has acquired a 14,093 sq m industrial land parcel measuring 6,828 sq m in Navi Mumbai. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The property consists of a land parcel measuring 14,093 square metres, along with an existing built-up structure of 6,828 square metres, the documents showed.



The plot is located in the TTC Industrial Area, a major industrial and commercial hub in Navi Mumbai.

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited, the data centre service provider backed by Tata Communications Ltd, acquired the land parcel and built-up property in Navi Mumbai from Mumbai-based publishing services firm Repro India Limited for ₹282 crore, the documents showed.



The property was transferred through a Deed of Assignment executed on May 22, 2026. The transaction attracted a stamp duty payment of nearly ₹2.56 crore and was registered the same day, according to property registration documents.

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited and Repro India Limited could not be reached for a comment.

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The acquisition comes amid growing demand for data centre infrastructure across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly in Navi Mumbai, which has emerged as a preferred destination for data centre operators due to its power infrastructure, connectivity, and available industrial land parcels.

Navi Mumbai major data centre development corridor: Report According to a recent report by Knight Frank India, India’s data centre market has entered a defining phase of expansion, with live IT capacity across the country’s seven primary markets surpassing 1.6 GW by the end of 2025.

Mumbai retained its position as India’s largest and most mature data centre market, accounting for nearly 47% of the country’s total live capacity. The city’s live IT load reached 766.6 MW by the end of 2025 and is projected to approach 866 MW by 2027. Mumbai’s strategic importance continues to stem from its status as India’s financial capital, its dense fibre ecosystem, and its concentration of international subsea cable landings.

Navi Mumbai and Chandivali have emerged as major development corridors, attracting aggressive land banking by operators seeking to cater to hyperscale deployment timelines, the report noted.



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