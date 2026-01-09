Windsor Realty acquires nine office units in Mumbai's Santacruz for ₹283 crore

Mumbai-based Windsor Realty has concluded a ₹283 crore office acquisition in Santacruz, close to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), as part of a move to consolidate ownership under a single entity. The transaction comprises nine office units with a total carpet area of 42,340 sq ft and was carried out through an internal deal involving three different parties, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai-based Windsor Realty has concluded a ₹283 crore office acquisition in Santacruz, close to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

The transaction included the acquisition of six commercial units from corporate entities, including Prism Johnson Ltd, and three additional units purchased from the developer’s partner.

The nine office units are located in Windsor, a commercial building in the Kalina area of Santacruz, Mumbai, and are spread across the 7th and 8th floors. The transaction, which also included 25 car parking spaces, was registered on December 19, 2025, according to documents accessed.

The office units together have a cumulative carpet area of 42,340 sq ft. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of over ₹17 crore and registration fees of ₹1.20 lakh, as per the documents.

Prism Johnson Ltd sold an office unit measuring 25,984 sq ft of carpet area for nearly ₹166 crore, making it the largest transaction among the deals, according to documents.

A regulatory filing by Prism Johnson Ltd showed that its board of directors had approved the sale of the office units held in its name on December 18, 2025.

An email query has been sent to Windsor Realty and Prism Johnson Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.