Aasma Khamkar to make her screen debut

Story: For 14-year-old Aasma Khamkar, life was all about school and studies till she was offered her first film co-starring Sachin Pilgaonkar and Shilpa Tulaskar. Sohalla is directed by National Award winning director Gajendra Ahire. Aasma is the daughter of celebrity choreographer Phulwa Khamkar, and, it was through her that she got this project. Revealing the details, she says, “Gajendra sir saw my picture on mom’s instagram and he approached her with a film offer for me. I was initially reluctant because I genuinely wanted to concentrate on my school and studies.”

A still from the film Sohalla, directed by Gajendra Ahire

Recalling her first day on set, Aasma admits to being clueless. “Gajendra sir was very helpful and he was the one to convince me to play the part. We shot for it last year and I would like to say it was pretty spontaneous because I did not have the time to prepare.”

Aasma shares screen space with Sachin and Shilpa and she adds that the senior actors were very approachable and helpful. “Shilpa maushi and I bonded over books. With Sachin sir, I remember a scene where I am supposed to hold him back and I ended up giving him bruises. I kept apologising to him. He was very sweet and just laughed it off.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:21 IST