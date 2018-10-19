Actor Dileep and Kavya Madhavan blessed with a baby girl

Malayalam actors Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan welcomed a baby girl on October 19. The two actors tied the knot on November 25, 2016 in Kochi and this their first child. Dileep has another daughter with his ex-wife Manju Warrier

Dileep took to Facebook to share the news. He also informed his fans that the mother and daughter were fine.

Kavya was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi late on October 18. The actor’s baby shower was organised in September and pictures from the celebration were shared on social media and the actor looked happy at her yellow-themed party.

In an earlier interview with a vernacular news portal, a family member was quoted as saying, “All the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.”

Meenakshi is 18 years old and when Dileep divorced Manju, she lived with her father.

Before he was imprisoned for allegedly plotting a sexual assault against a female actor, Dileep, Kavya and Meenakshi used to spend time together.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 18:42 IST